Unnao, UP Declares Public Holiday on May 12 for Buddha Purnima

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced May 12 as a public holiday in Unnao. All government offices, schools, colleges, and banks will thus be closed on this day.

Reason for the Holiday

The public holiday has been announced on the day of Buddha Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. In 2025, Vaishakh Purnima is on Monday, May 12.

Impact on Institutions

The holiday will impact different institutions, such as:

Government offices: All the government offices within Unnao will be shut on May 12.

Schools and colleges: All the schools and colleges recognized by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council under its control will be closed on this date.

Banks: Banks at Unnao will not work on May 12, as announced in the holiday calendar of the bank union.

LIC: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will also be on holiday on May 12.

The district magistrate, Gaurang Rathi, has announced a holiday table stating that May 12 is a public holiday in Unnao. Likewise, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council and bank unions have also announced holiday schedules stating May 12 as a holiday.

