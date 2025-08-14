Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE, BSE Be Shut on Janmashtami 2025?
Janmashtami, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad.
In 2025, Janmashtami falls on Saturday, August 16.
Public Holiday in Many States
On this day, schools, government offices, and banks will remain closed in several states across India. However, the stock market holiday status for Janmashtami is slightly different.
Why NSE & BSE Will Be Closed This Year
Under normal circumstances, Janmashtami is not a scheduled trading holiday as per the NSE and BSE calendar. But in 2025, the festival falls on a Saturday, when stock markets are anyway closed for the weekend.
This means both NSE and BSE will remain closed on August 16, but the closure will be due to the weekend—not because Janmashtami is an official market holiday.
Trading will resume on Monday, August 18, after the weekend break.
Fewer Trading Days This Week
Between August 11 and August 17, there will be only four trading sessions because:
August 15 (Friday) is a market holiday for Independence Day / Parsi New Year
August 16–17 falls on the weekend
Stock Market Holidays in August 2025
- August 2 (Saturday) – Weekend
- August 3 (Sunday) – Weekend
- August 9 (Saturday) – Weekend
- August 10 (Sunday) – Weekend
- August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day / Parsi New Year
- August 16 (Saturday) – Weekend (Janmashtami)
- August 17 (Sunday) – Weekend
- August 23 (Saturday) – Weekend
- August 24 (Sunday) – Weekend
- August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
- August 30 (Saturday) – Weekend
- August 31 (Sunday) – Weekend
Full List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025
- February 26 (Wednesday) – Mahashivratri
- March 14 (Friday) – Holi
- March 31 (Monday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
- April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday
- May 1 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Day
- August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day / Parsi New Year
- August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
- October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading Session)
- October 22 (Wednesday) – Balipratipada
- November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav (Gurpurab)
- December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas
Note: There will be a special Muhurat Trading session on Diwali, October 21, 2025.