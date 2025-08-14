Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE, BSE Be Shut on Janmashtami 2025?

Janmashtami, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad.

In 2025, Janmashtami falls on Saturday, August 16.

Public Holiday in Many States

On this day, schools, government offices, and banks will remain closed in several states across India. However, the stock market holiday status for Janmashtami is slightly different.

Why NSE & BSE Will Be Closed This Year

Under normal circumstances, Janmashtami is not a scheduled trading holiday as per the NSE and BSE calendar. But in 2025, the festival falls on a Saturday, when stock markets are anyway closed for the weekend.

This means both NSE and BSE will remain closed on August 16, but the closure will be due to the weekend—not because Janmashtami is an official market holiday.

Trading will resume on Monday, August 18, after the weekend break.

Fewer Trading Days This Week

Between August 11 and August 17, there will be only four trading sessions because:

August 15 (Friday) is a market holiday for Independence Day / Parsi New Year

August 16–17 falls on the weekend

Stock Market Holidays in August 2025

August 2 (Saturday) – Weekend

August 3 (Sunday) – Weekend

August 9 (Saturday) – Weekend

August 10 (Sunday) – Weekend

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day / Parsi New Year

August 16 (Saturday) – Weekend (Janmashtami)

August 17 (Sunday) – Weekend

August 23 (Saturday) – Weekend

August 24 (Sunday) – Weekend

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

August 30 (Saturday) – Weekend

August 31 (Sunday) – Weekend

Full List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025

February 26 (Wednesday) – Mahashivratri March 14 (Friday) – Holi March 31 (Monday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday May 1 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Day August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day / Parsi New Year August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi October 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading Session) October 22 (Wednesday) – Balipratipada November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav (Gurpurab) December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas

Note: There will be a special Muhurat Trading session on Diwali, October 21, 2025.