Stock Market Holiday on Sep 8: Will BSE and NSE Be Closed Tomorrow for Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

Amid speculation following a Maharashtra government notification, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Monday, September 8, 2025. According to the official BSE trading holiday calendar, investors can continue transactions as usual.

For confirmation, traders can visit the BSE website and check the “Trading Holidays” section for the complete 2025 schedule.

Maharashtra Observes Public Holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The Maharashtra government has declared September 8 a public holiday to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi, following requests from the Muslim community to facilitate the smooth conduct of the traditional Eid-e-Milad procession.

Originally scheduled for September 6, the holiday was shifted to September 8 to avoid overlapping with Anant Chaturdashi, which commemorates the immersion of Ganpati idols.

Eid-e-Milad, also called Eid Milad-un-Nabi, celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is widely observed by the Sufi and Barelvi communities across India.