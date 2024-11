Special Days in December 2024: A Complete List

As the year 2024 comes to a close, December brings with it a plethora of celebrations, awareness campaigns, and historical anniversaries. This festive month is an ideal time for introspection, celebration, and sharing with loved ones.

December is the month of remembering historical anniversaries, awareness of great causes, and celebration of cultural traditions. The festivities of Christmas and New Year's Eve are an excellent time for family reunions and merriment. However, December also draws attention to social, environmental, and human rights issues that the world needs to be alerted to.

In this article, we shall look at some of the significant international, and national events, and holidays occurring in December 2024.

December 1 - World AIDS Day

December 2 - National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, World Computer Literacy Day, Walt Disney Day

December 3 - International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 4 - Indian Navy Day, National Cookie Day

December 5th: International Volunteer Day, World Soil Day

December 6th: BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary, National Microwave Oven Day

December 7th: Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day

December 8th: Bodhi Day

December 9th: International Anti-Corruption Day

December 10th: Human Rights Day, Alfred Nobel Death Anniversary

December 11th: International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day

December 12th: Universal Health Coverage Day

December 13th: National Horse Day

December 14 - National Energy Conservation Day

December 15 - Bill Of Rights Day

December 16 - Vijay Diwas

December 17- National Device Appreciation Day

December 18- Minorities Rights Day, International Migrants Day

December 19- Goa Liberation Day

December 20 - International Human Solidarity Day

December 21 - Blue Christmas, December Solstice, World Saree Day

December 22- National Mathematics Day

December 23- Kisan Diwas

December 24: National Consumer Rights Day, DMRC Foundation Day, Christmas Eve

December 25: Christmas, Good Governance Day

December 26: Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day

December 27: International Day of Epidemic Preparedness Day

December 28: Birthday of Ratan Tata

December 29: International Cello Day

December 30: National Bacon Day

December 31: New Year's Eve

Also read: November 30 - December 2: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu; holidays likely