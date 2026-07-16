Sonam Wangchuk Urges Supporters to Join July 20 Protest

Environmental activist and education reform campaigner Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike, saying he has no plans to end his fast until the government responds to the protesters' demands.

In a video shared on Instagram, Wangchuk addressed growing concerns about his health while reassuring supporters that his medical condition remains stable despite nearly three weeks without food. He acknowledged feeling physically weak but said his overall health continues to be monitored and is satisfactory for someone on a prolonged fast.

Wangchuk revealed that he has received thousands of messages from well-wishers, political leaders, and supporters requesting him to call off the hunger strike. However, he believes ending the protest without any official response would weaken the movement and send the wrong message to the authorities.

Instead of asking him to stop fasting, Wangchuk urged people to actively participate in the planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20. He appealed to citizens, including students from schools and colleges, to gather in large numbers to demonstrate public support for the campaign and draw the attention of lawmakers.

The ongoing protest is linked to demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, which is seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and question paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG.

Meanwhile, the matter has also reached the Delhi High Court. A petition filed before the court claimed Wangchuk's health could deteriorate rapidly if the hunger strike continues and requested urgent intervention to protect his life.

After hearing the plea, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to take all necessary steps to safeguard Wangchuk's health, emphasizing that every citizen's life is valuable and authorities must make every effort to ensure his well-being.

As the protest continues, all eyes are now on the July 20 demonstration, which organizers hope will attract significant public participation and increase pressure on the government to respond to their demands.