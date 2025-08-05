Shocking Viral Video: 24-Year-Old Man’s Body Dropped From Moving Ambulance in Uttar Pradesh

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media platforms, showing a few people dragging a dead body on a stretcher from a moving ambulance. Moments later, the body is seen being dropped from the vehicle. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Hriday Lal.

The incident took place in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement issued on August 5 (Monday), Gonda police explained that Hriday Lal was brutally assaulted in his village, Lakshmanpur Jat, on August 1, 2025, around 6:30 PM. A brawl had reportedly erupted between Hriday Lal and members of a “rival community.” He was allegedly beaten mercilessly, and his toes were crushed during the altercation over a liquor-related dispute.

Hriday Lal was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Lucknow for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on August 4.

Based on a complaint lodged by his family, the police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 352, 351(3), and 125 of the BNS.

Following the inquest and post-mortem, Hriday Lal’s body was being transported back to Lakshmanpur Jat, when his family members dropped the body onto the road in protest of his death.

They then deboarded the ambulance and sat beside the body in a bid to block the highway. Police officers present at the scene persuaded the family to move, and the body was respectfully removed from the road.

In their statement, Gonda police said the body was later transported back to the family residence, where the final rites were conducted.

The police also informed that four people have been named as accused in the August 1 brawl. They were taken into custody by Kot Dehat police, and further legal action is being pursued following a detailed investigation. Authorities have assured that law and order has been restored in the region.