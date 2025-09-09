September 9 School Holiday: Multiple States Announce Closures, Check Full List!

Tuesday, 9 September 2025, has turned out to be a day of mixed schedules for schools across the country. While some states declared holidays because of heavy rains, others are observing local festivals and regional traditions. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on local announcements as the situation differs from state to state.

In Kerala, the Onam celebrations are in full swing. Schools across several areas have been given a holiday today so that families can take part in the cultural festivities. With the ten-day festival drawing to a close, this break allows children to enjoy the traditional celebrations at home.

Heavy monsoon showers have disrupted life in many northern states. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, schools are closed today as a precaution against waterlogging, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions. Authorities have said that safety is the main priority, and classes will resume once the situation improves.

After being hit by severe floods in late August, Punjab is slowly getting back to normal. Schools in the state reopened today, bringing relief to parents and students who had been waiting for regular classes to resume. Teachers and staff were asked to return earlier to make sure classrooms were ready for use.

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools remain closed today as well. The administration has given one more day to deal with the impact of the rains and to ensure safe conditions. Schools are expected to reopen from tomorrow.

With different reasons leading to closures across states, parents are advised to confirm directly with their local schools. Weather conditions can change quickly, and in festival-observing states, individual districts may also issue separate notices.For many students, today is either a welcome festival holiday or an unscheduled rain break, while in states like Punjab, it marks the return to routine after weeks of disruption.