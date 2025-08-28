September 2025 Bank Holidays Calendar: Complete list!

As September nears, Indian banks will be marking several holidays on account of different religious and cultural festivities. Banks, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be closed for at least nine holidays, with further closures in various states based on local festival calendars.

Most Important Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 3 (Wednesday) : Karma Puja in Jharkhand

: Karma Puja in Jharkhand September 4 (Thursday) : First Onam festival in Kerala

: First Onam festival in Kerala September 5 (Friday) : Id-E-Milad in several states, such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc.

: Id-E-Milad in several states, such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc. September 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday bank holiday

Second Saturday bank holiday September 22 (Monday): Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan

Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan September 27 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday bank holiday

Fourth Saturday bank holiday September 29 (Monday): Durga Puja and Maha Saptami in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura

Durga Puja and Maha Saptami in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura September 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami and Durga Puja in several states

State-Specific Bank Holidays

Kerala: First Onam (September 4), Thiruvonam (September 5)

Jammu and Kashmir: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (September 12), birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (September 23)

Rajasthan: Navratra Sthapna (September 22), Ghatasthapana

West Bengal: Durga Puja and Maha Saptami (September 29), Maha Ashtami (September 30)

Assam: Durga Puja and Maha Saptami (September 29), Maha Ashtami (September 30)

Tripura: Durga Puja and Maha Saptami (September 29), Maha Ashtami (September 30)

Tips for Bank Customers

To save any inconvenience, customers are requested to:

Verify the list of holidays specific to each state before visiting bank branches

Make use of online banking facilities, i.e., internet banking and mobile banking

Plan crucial activities, such as cheque deposit and money transfer, accordingly

Use ATMs to withdraw cash

With this awareness of bank holidays, customers can schedule their financial transactions and prevent any inconvenience.

