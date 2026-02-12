School Holiday on 12 February 2026: Are Schools Closed Due to Bharat Bandh?

Students and parents searching for school holiday information for Thursday, 12 February 2026, should be aware that most schools across India are expected to operate as usual. There is no nationwide holiday announced for educational institutions. However, closures may still occur in certain districts depending on local developments such as safety concerns, transport disruptions, administrative decisions, weather conditions, or exam schedules.

Are Schools Closed Today Because of the Bharat Bandh?

Several trade unions and workers’ organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the newly introduced labour codes and express concerns over the proposed India–US trade agreement. The strike could affect public transportation, marketplaces, and some government services, particularly in regions where union activity is strong.

Despite this, no central authority has issued an order directing schools to shut down. Decisions regarding school operations are being left to district administrations and individual school managements.

What the Bharat Bandh Could Mean for School Operations

Educational institutions are assessing the situation based on multiple factors, including:

Overall safety conditions

Availability of public and private transport

Guidance from district authorities

Local law-and-order updates

In several cities, schools may remain open but could see lower attendance if commuting becomes difficult for students and staff.

States Where Schools Are Likely to Remain Open

As per the latest information, schools are expected to function normally in major states such as:

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu (including Chennai)

West Bengal (including Kolkata)

Rajasthan

However, authorities may announce last-minute closures if protests intensify or transportation services are disrupted in specific areas.

Is There a Nationwide School Holiday on 12 February 2026?

No. Thursday, 12 February 2026, is considered a regular working day for most schools across the country. There is no pan-India holiday declared.

That said, localized closures are possible if district officials deem it necessary. Additionally, some students—especially those appearing for board examinations—may be granted preparatory leave even if the school remains open for other classes.

Board Exams Underway: Study Leave Possible for Many Students

February marks a crucial academic period, with several state and national board exams already in progress. Many schools provide study holidays to exam candidates to help them prepare effectively.

Major Board Exams Taking Place in February 2026:

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12): 10 February to 11 March 2026

Jharkhand Academic Council (Class 10 & 12): 3 February to 23 February 2026

West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10): 2 February to 12 February 2026

Bihar Board Class 12: 2 February to 13 February 2026

Assam HSLC (Class 10): 10 February to 27 February 2026

Assam HS (Class 12): 11 February to 16 March 2026

MP Board Class 12: 7 February to 5 March 2026

ISC Class 12: 12 February to 6 April 2026

Students should follow instructions issued by their respective schools and examination boards regarding study leave and reporting times.

Winter Vacation Continues in Jammu & Kashmir

Schools in the Kashmir Valley and winter-zone districts of the Jammu Division remain closed due to the ongoing Winter Vacation for the 2025–26 academic session. The break applies to both government and recognized private schools.

Winter Vacation Schedule:

Pre-Primary (Balvatika): 26 November 2025 – 28 February 2026

Classes 1 to 8: 1 December 2025 – 28 February 2026

Classes 9 to 12: 11 December 2025 – 22 February 2026

These extended holidays are implemented because severe winter weather makes regular schooling challenging in these regions.Final Update

Although the Bharat Bandh scheduled for 12 February 2026 may lead to disruptions in certain locations, most schools across major states are expected to remain open unless local authorities decide otherwise. Meanwhile, board exam candidates may continue to receive preparatory leave according to their academic calendars.

Parents and students are advised to rely on official school communication for the most accurate and timely updates regarding closures or schedule changes.