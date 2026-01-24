Republic Day 2026 Parade: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Chief Guest and Highlights

India is all set to commemorate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, marking the historic day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, officially transforming the nation into a sovereign republic. The grand celebrations will take place along Kartavya Path in New Delhi, drawing nationwide attention as millions tune in to witness the event.

Parade Timing and Ceremony Schedule

The Republic Day Parade 2026 will begin at 9:30 AM, with live television and digital coverage starting shortly thereafter. For spectators attending the celebrations in person, entry gates will open from 7:00 AM, allowing adequate time for seating and security checks.

The ceremonial proceedings will start with the Prime Minister paying homage at the National War Memorial, followed by the President unfurling the national flag. The national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and an impressive march past by the Armed Forces, paramilitary units, and school children will follow, showcasing India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and national unity.

Where to Watch Republic Day Parade Live

The parade will be broadcast live on Doordarshan channels across India, ensuring widespread television coverage. For online viewers, live streaming will be available on the Doordarshan, Press Information Bureau (PIB), MyGov, and All India Radio (AIR) YouTube channels, along with official government platforms. Major national news channels will also provide live telecasts and special coverage throughout the day.

Tableaux and Cultural Showcases

One of the key attractions of Republic Day celebrations is the spectacular display of state and central government tableaux, which depict India’s cultural heritage, historical milestones, developmental achievements, and social initiatives. School children from across the country will also present synchronized performances, symbolizing unity in diversity.

Chief Guests for Republic Day 2026

Adding international significance to this year’s event, European Council President Antonio Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend the ceremony as chief guests, highlighting India’s growing diplomatic engagement and strong ties with the European Union.

Ticket Availability and Entry Details

Tickets for the Republic Day parade were made available through the Aamantran portal and at several offline counters across New Delhi, including Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Ticket sales commenced on January 5 and concluded on January 14, witnessing strong public demand.

Weather Outlook for Republic Day

As per weather forecasts, New Delhi is expected to experience cloudy conditions on January 26, with early morning temperatures likely to hover around 11°C. The chilly weather is typical of winter in the capital, adding to the solemn and ceremonial atmosphere of the national celebrations.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day holds immense importance in Indian history, symbolizing the establishment of democratic governance and constitutional values. Observed annually on January 26, the day reminds citizens of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the vision of the framers of the Constitution, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

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