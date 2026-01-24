Gustaakh Ishq OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Drama

Nearly two months after wrapping up its theatrical run, Gustaakh Ishq is set to find a new audience with its digital premiere. The romantic drama, produced by designer-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra, is gearing up for its OTT release and will begin streaming on JioHotstar from January 27. The announcement, made on Friday, offers viewers who missed the film in cinemas a chance to experience its intimate love story from home. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma in the lead, the film now steps into the digital space, where emotionally driven romances often enjoy renewed attention.

OTT Release Details

JioHotstar confirmed the digital debut by unveiling a promotional video on its official Instagram page. The clip highlights the film’s emotional core, set against the atmospheric lanes of Purani Dilli, capturing a sense of nostalgia and quiet yearning. Produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq explores themes of longing, vulnerability and desire, weaving a romantic narrative that leans heavily on mood and emotion. From January 27, the film will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

Story, Cast and Creative Approach

Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq presents love in its most unguarded form. Set in 1998, the story unfolds across locations such as Purani Delhi and Malerkotla, giving the film a strong cultural and period flavour.

The narrative follows Pappan, a man grappling with confusion and a lack of purpose, who turns to art in an attempt to find meaning in his life. His world shifts when he encounters a reclusive poet and the poet’s independent, resilient daughter. These relationships gradually transform Pappan’s emotional landscape, setting him on a path of self-discovery and emotional awakening.

With its poetic tone, period setting and introspective storytelling, Gustaakh Ishq aims to strike a chord with audiences seeking a quieter, more reflective take on romance as it begins its OTT journey.