Public Holiday in Sikkim on May 16 for State Day

On May 16, 2025, Sikkim will observe a public holiday to celebrate Sikkim State Day. This day marks the historic moment in 1975 when Sikkim officially became the 22nd state of India, after its merger with the country.

Sikkim State Day is a time for the people of Sikkim to honor their history, culture, and the significance of their integration with India. The day is celebrated with various cultural events, including flag hoisting ceremonies, traditional performances, and community gatherings. It is a chance for locals to reflect on their state's journey and the progress made since becoming a part of India.

As a public holiday, government offices, schools, Banks and several institutions will remain closed across the state. However, businesses and other private sectors may operate as usual, depending on local regulations.

Note: Residents are encouraged to confirm the schedule with their local institutions, as the holiday may affect regular operations. Sikkim State Day offers an opportunity for both reflection and celebration of the state's heritage.