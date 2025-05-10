India-Pakistan War: Donald Trump Says Ceasefire Agreed by Both Nations

American President Donald Trump makes a sensational tweet about the India-Pakistan war. Hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a statement regarding the India-Pakistan war, spoke with Pakistan Military Chief General Asim Munir, and urged de-escalation, Trump tweeted that the United States mediated a long night of talks between the countries.

"I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL and IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" shared Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter).

Agreeing with what Donald Trump said, Pakistan's Foreign Minister confirmed the same: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has strived for peace and security in the region without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!