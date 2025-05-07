Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Drops Visual Proof of Strikes in Pakistan, PoK-WATCH

After successfully carrying out airstrikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7th, the armed forces named the operation Operation Sindoor, and the media debrief that happened hours after the strike was carried out gave citizens clarity on how the attack took place.

Now, the Indian army has released the footage of the air strikes that took place in Pakistan and PoK. The attack targeted a total of nine terrorist locations. The Indian Army shared visuals that highlighted several areas, including Sawai Nalla, Sarjal, Muridke, and Kolli. Kotli Gulpur, Mehomoona Joya, Bhimber, and Bahawalpur were attacked and successfully destroyed.

This move by the armed forces has been widely lauded by celebrities, sportspeople, and politicians across the country. Celebs like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and others have taken to their social media to write Jai Hind and express their support for the three armed forces.

#OperationSindoor | Indian Army releases videos of Indian strikes on Pakistani terror camps. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. (Videos Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/qqzCG5ae1S — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

