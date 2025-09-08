Onam 2025: Thiruvananthapuram Holiday, Procession and Traffic Diversions

he Kerala Government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday for government, semi-government and educational institutions in the capital city, marking the grand finale of the week-long Onam celebrations organised by the Tourism Department. The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Colourful Procession to Mark Conclusion

The cultural procession will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday, starting from Manaveeyam Veedhi and concluding at East Fort. Governor Rajendra Arlekar will officially flag off the event. To signal the start of the parade, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas will hand over the kombu (traditional horn) to the chief artiste, accompanied by the resonant sound of 51 conches.

Around 60 floats will be showcased, highlighting Kerala’s development projects, heritage, cinema, literature, women’s empowerment, health, and science & technology—all prepared in line with the state’s green protocol. Nearly 1,000 artistes will perform in the parade, which will also feature traditional art forms from states including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Army band will also participate, along with 91 visual and audio art forms, adding vibrancy to the celebrations.

Performances & VVIP Attendance

Cultural performances will be staged at key venues: in front of the VVIP pavilion at the Public Library, the VIP pavilion at University College, and a special stage near the Museum Gate. A dedicated viewing area will be arranged for tourists near the VVIP pavilion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, cabinet ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries are expected to attend, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty informed.

Traffic Restrictions from 2 PM

City Police Commissioner Thomson Jose announced that traffic regulations will be in force from 2 pm on Tuesday. Parking will be prohibited along the procession route, including Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Museum, LMS, Statue, Overbridge, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Vettimuricha Kotta, Mithranandapuram, West Fort, Eanchakkal and Kallummoodu.

Vehicles will not be permitted to enter the Eanchakkal bypass towards Mithranandapuram or Attakulangara. Commuters heading to the railway station or airport are advised to plan their journeys in advance. Drivers must display their mobile phone numbers on parked vehicles.

Diversions Announced