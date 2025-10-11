October 11 Stock Market Holiday due to this reason!

The Indian stock exchanges — both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will be closed today, Saturday, October 11, 2025, according to their standard weekly holiday calendar.

According to the exchange's trading calendar, Indian stock markets are shut down each Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, no trading shall be done in the equities, derivatives, or currency segments on this day. Normal operations will resume on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Weekend Market Closure

The weekend holiday is extended to all significant stock exchanges in the nation. Both NSE and BSE remain closed on Sundays and Saturdays to facilitate system maintenance and provide market participants with a respite from routine trading activities.

Investors may still observe global market action or strategize their subsequent trading moves while markets are closed for the weekend.

Other Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

Besides the usual weekend closures, the stock markets will also remain closed on other holidays this month for local and national festivals. Here's the list of remaining stock market holidays in October 2025:

October 11 (Saturday): Weekly holiday — markets closed.

October 12 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — markets closed.

October 20 (Monday): Holiday for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja — trading holiday on both BSE and NSE.

October 21 (Tuesday): Markets remain closed for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Govardhan Puja.

October 25 (Saturday): Holiday for the weekly market.

October 26 (Sunday): Holiday for the weekly market.

Note: The Muhurat trading session on Diwali is likely to be organized on October 21, wherein markets are opened for a symbolic one-hour trading period. Sessions will be notified closer to the date by the exchanges.

Key Takeaway

October 11 is a routine weekend holiday for India's stock markets today. Investors and traders can utilize this day to analyze their portfolios, monitor global cues, and get ready for market action in the next week.

On Monday, October 13, the trading will take place as usual at 9:15 AM, with pre-open sessions commencing at 9:00 AM.

Also read: Banks Holiday Today: October 11, 2025 — Second Saturday Holiday