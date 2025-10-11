BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 Release Today: Download Hall Ticket at bsebstet.org

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 today, Saturday, October 11. Candidates appearing for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website bsebstet.org.

How to Download BSEB STET Admit Card 2025

Follow these simple steps to access your admit card:

Visit the official website: bsebstet.org

Click on the link for BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Review the admit card displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Exam Schedule and Instructions

The BSEB STET 2025 exam is scheduled for October 14, 2025, and will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. There are two papers:

Paper I – Secondary Level

Paper II – Senior Secondary Level

The board has advised candidates to carefully follow all instructions mentioned in the admit card and arrive at their respective exam centres on time.

Application Process Recap

The application window for BSEB STET 2025 opened on September 19, 2025, and closed on October 5, 2025.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website bsebstet.org.