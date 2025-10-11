Banks Holiday Today: October 11, 2025 — Second Saturday Holiday

On Saturday, October 11, all the banks in India are closed today since it is the second Saturday of the month. Banks nationwide follow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, which stipulate that they take their second and fourth Saturdays along with every Sunday as part of their daily offs.

This means that banking services—both in public and private sector banks—will not be available today, whether you’re in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or any other major city. Customers are advised to plan their bank visits and transactions accordingly.

Apart from these weekly offs, banks also remain closed on national holidays and region-specific festivals as per the RBI’s official holiday calendar.

When Is the Next Bank Holiday?

Following today's closure on the second Saturday, the following bank holiday would take place tomorrow, Sunday, October 12, when all banks will once more be closed across the nation for the weekly Sunday off.

List of Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

Here is a rundown of the upcoming bank holidays for the remainder of October:

October 12 (Sunday): Pan-India closure for Sunday weekly off.

October 18 (Saturday): Banks closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday): Sunday weekly off throughout India.

October 20 (Monday): Banks in several cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, and others closed for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday): Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Bhopal, and other cities for Diwali Amavasya / Laxmi Pujan / Govardhan Puja.

October 22 (Wednesday): Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, and others' banks are closed for Bali Pratipada / Govardhan Puja / Balipadyami.

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Ningol Chakkouba holiday in Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Imphal, and Gangtok.

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday, banks closed across India.

October 26 (Sunday): Sunday weekly holiday in India.

October 27 (Monday): Closing of banks at Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Chhath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday): Closure of banks at Patna and Ranchi for Chhath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday): Ahmedabad bank holiday to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary.

Key Takeaway

If you have some urgent banking work, it's advisable to opt for online banking facilities like net banking, ATMs, or mobile banking, which are available even on holidays. Brick-and-mortar branches will be open on Monday, October 13, after the weekend recess.