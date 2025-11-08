November 8 Bank Holiday for Second Saturday and Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka

Today, 8 November 2025, is the second Saturday of the month. So, according to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, all bank branches will be closed. Besides, Karnataka is celebrating Kanakadasa Jayanthi, a regional holiday commemorating the birth anniversary of the 16th-century poet-saint Kanaka Dasa.

While bank branches remain physically closed, customers can still get access to key financial services via online banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. Services such as cheque clearing and other over-the-counter transactions under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in November 2025:

November 9 (Sunday): Banks throughout India will remain closed.

Banks will remain open across India on November 15 (third Saturday):

Sunday, November 16: All banks across the country will remain closed.

November 22 (Fourth Saturday): Banks will be closed across India

November 23 (Sunday): All banks in India will remain closed

November 29 (Fifth Saturday): Banks will remain open all over India

Sunday, November 30 - Banks closed throughout India

Banking hours in India: Banking hours might differ in every state, but the general banking hours, for most banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank, are from 10 am to 4 pm. Whereas private banks, such as Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Yes Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, operate from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm or 3:30 pm, depending on the branch.

Also read: Will Hyderabad College Holidays End After CM's Warning?