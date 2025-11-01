November 3 School Holiday: Will Schools Remain Closed in These States?

With the storm threat from Cyclone Montha receding, educational authorities across India are issuing mixed signals about school operations on Monday, November 3, 2025. While many states have confirmed that regular classes will continue, some districts remain cautious due to residual rainfall and alert conditions.

According to reports, states such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu - which had earlier shut schools due to heavy rains and weather warnings, are now largely reopening institutions for normal academic activity. The reduction in cyclone intensity has allowed administrators to clear storm-related infrastructure disruptions and resume schedules.

However, the announcement is not uniform across the country. In specific districts that were deeply affected by heavy rainfall or flooding, education departments have advised parents and students to monitor school-communication channels for updates. Some schools in low-lying or coastal zones may still observe closures or extensive safety checks before reopening.

For students and parents, this means verifying the status of individual schools rather than assuming a blanket holiday. While many boards and government-aided schools are returning to normal operations, localised closures may still apply based on district-level decisions. Authorities recommend checking the school’s official website, WhatsApp groups or district education portal for confirmation.

As of now, November 3 is not widely declared a state-wide holiday and schools in most regions are expected to remain open. The focus, however, remains on ensuring safety, managing transport and resuming academic routines without further disruption.

In summary, while the earlier wave of closures due to Cyclone Montha has eased, a few districts continue to proceed with caution. If you are in an affected zone, it is advisable to confirm school timings and updates before planning your day.