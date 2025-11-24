November 25 Holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shaheedi Diwas; State-wise list!

North Indian states are gearing up to observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shaheedi Diwas on November 25, with schools and government offices closed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Haryana. The day marks the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of the 9th Sikh Guru, revered as Hind Di Chadar, the Shield of India.

Delhi has declared a full public holiday, with all government schools and offices shut. Private schools may also remain closed, though individual notifications should be checked. The city is hosting major events at the Red Fort from November 23-25, including kirtan darbars, light-and-sound shows, and tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and teachings.

In Uttar Pradesh, the holiday has been shifted to November 25 to coincide with the anniversary commemorations. Government schools and offices will be closed, with cultural programs and remembrance events held statewide.

Haryana has announced a restricted holiday, while Punjab's official notice is awaited. Students can use this day to reflect on Guru Tegh Bahadur's historic sacrifice for religious freedom.

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