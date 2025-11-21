November 24 School Holiday: States Observing Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day

The Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, will be observed on November 24, 2025, and several states have declared holidays to mark the occasion. Schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand will remain closed, providing students and teachers with an extended break.

The holiday will provide students and teachers with an extended break, as Sunday, November 23, is already a weekly holiday. Government offices and banks will also remain shut in these states, although digital and ATM services will continue to operate.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is revered as Hind Ki Chadar, or the Shield of India, for his sacrifice in defending religious freedom and the rights of those outside his faith. He was martyred in 1675 on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The following states have declared a school holiday:

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

In addition to schools, courts, municipal offices, and other public institutions will also remain closed in these states on November 24. Students are advised to confirm with their schools for the latest updates.

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