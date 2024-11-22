November 23 is a Bank Holiday in India

The Reserve Bank of India has identified some days in November as bank holidays. During such holidays, both scheduled and non-scheduled banks throughout the country will be closed. Besides Sundays, banks are also off on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

In November, the fourth Saturday corresponds to November 23rd, which would result in the banks being closed on that date. Nonetheless, it is possible for customers to utilize digital banking services in executing different transactions.

Digital banking allows customers to perform a range of financial and non-financial transactions from the comfort of their own homes. Some examples of such transactions include checking account balances and statements, ordering chequebooks, paying bills, recharging prepaid phones, transferring money, and booking hotels and tickets for travel.

Apart from the above-given regular bank holidays, there are some more holidays in the month of November which the banks will follow. These include Diwali Amavasya, Kut festival, Kannada Rajyothsava, Balipadyami, Vikram Savant New Year Day, etc.

But always remember to confirm the holiday list at the bank before rushing there to avoid inconvenience.

