November 21 holiday or not?

As winter and festivals are approaching, students and parents would eagerly see the festive and holiday breaks. People were getting mixed information both online and offline about specific dates. Many seemed confused over the holiday on 21 November, some sources suggested this to be a holiday for schools. But is it? It is a holiday. The location and the reasons for the holiday make all the difference.

One reason for the bewilderment over November 21 is that it happens to be Widiya Balan or Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. It marks the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, the key figure who presided over India's freedom movement. Because of his contribution towards the freedom of the nation and his sense of responsibility for the masses of tribal people, especially in states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, this person is held in great esteem.

November 21 has been declared a public holiday in Jharkhand for the birthday of Birsa Munda. An official notification issued by the state government confirms this holiday. Students and working professionals hence receive a much-needed break. The case is different in other states, though.

Odisha celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas but is not a fixed school holiday throughout the state. According to various schools, they may either be closed or functioning normally on this day. This, in general, will depend on the management of the school and local authorities.

In Madhya Pradesh, some institutions may declare a holiday on November 21. However, the governments have not issued an official declaration about the same. It is a discretion at the hands of the institution.

On November 21, for the rest of India, it is only a normal working day. Neither the centre nor other state government has declared any holiday.

