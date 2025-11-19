November 20 Bank Holiday or not?

The customer base is keen to know whether or not banks will operate on Thursday as November 20, 2025, approaches. Banks will function normally in most parts of India as no national festival, regional celebration, or event declared by the government falls on this date. As per the bank holiday calendar of the RBI, November 20 is viewed as a regular working day.

Banks to Continue Operations as Normal

The Reserve Bank of India categorizes bank holidays based on national events, state-specific festivals, and negotiated holidays. Since none of these apply on November 20, banks will remain open in the following states:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Delhi

Haryana

Rajasthan

Gujarat

West Bengal

Odisha

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

In all these regions, normal banking services like withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearance, and customer support will also remain operational without any interruption.

Are there any states with a holiday?

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is celebrated as a holiday in the region of Punjab and Chandigarh only, for which schools and some offices remain closed on November 20.

However, the banks in these regions will remain open since RBI has not categorized November 20 as an official bank holiday.

Online Banking Services Are Unaffected

Yet, regardless of branch schedules, most tasks can still be completed online by customers, including:

Fund transfers: UPI, NEFT, IMPS

Bill payments

Account management

Balance checks

Conclusion:

November 20, 2025, is not a bank holiday for the majority of the country. Banks will function as routine because there is no festival, special day, or announcements included by the official. Customers can visit branches or use digital banking services without any disruption.

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