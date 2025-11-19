8 Month Pregnant Indian Woman, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Killed In BMW Crash In Australia's Sydney

An eight-month pregnant Indian woman lost her life in a tragic road accident in Sydney last week, just weeks before she was due to welcome her second child. The victim, 33-year-old Samanvitha Dhareshwar, was out for an evening walk with her husband and three-year-old son when the incident occurred.

According to New South Wales Police, the family was crossing near a car park entrance on George Street in Hornsby at around 8 pm on Friday. A Kia Carnival had slowed down to allow them to pass when a high-speed BMW slammed into the back of the Kia. The force of the impact pushed the Kia forward, striking Dhareshwar.

She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Westmead Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her or her unborn child.

Police identified the BMW driver as 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, who was on a provisional licence. While both the BMW and Kia drivers escaped unharmed, the young driver was later arrested at his Wahroonga residence. He faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving causing death, and causing the loss of a foetus.

Papazoglu was denied bail due to the gravity of the allegations. Authorities indicated that the case may be prosecuted under Zoe’s Law, a New South Wales legislation introduced in 2022 that permits enhanced penalties when an unborn child dies as a result of criminal negligence or dangerous driving.

Dhareshwar, an IT professional and test analyst with Alsco Uniforms, was well-regarded in her field. Police have not yet confirmed whether her husband or child suffered any injuries in the collision.

Investigations into the fatal crash are ongoing.