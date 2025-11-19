November 20 School Holiday or not?

Many parents and students are wondering whether schools will be open or closed on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Since there is no national festival or public holiday on this date, schools in most parts of India will remain open and operate as usual.

Tamil Nadu: Possible Holiday Due to Heavy Rain

Tamil Nadu is the only state where there is some confusion. A few districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram have received heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Although weather alerts have been issued, no official order has been released yet declaring a holiday for November 20.

Parents are advised to check with their respective schools for the latest updates.

Punjab and Chandigarh: Holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

Schools in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain closed on November 20.

The day is observed to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Delhi-NCR: Schools to Remain Open

In Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, schools will run normally.

There is no holiday declared for November 20, although Delhi continues hybrid learning for younger classes due to air quality concerns.

Other States: Normal Working Day

Schools in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal will remain open, as there are no weather warnings or special events.

How to Confirm Your School’s Status

Since announcements may vary by district, parents and students should:

Check messages from their school,

Look for updates from the district administration,

Follow local news for last-minute changes.

Conclusion

For most of India, November 20, 2025, is a regular school day.

Only Punjab and Chandigarh have a confirmed holiday, while Tamil Nadu may announce closures in rain-affected districts depending on weather conditions.

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