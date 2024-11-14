November 15 Bank holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti

The RBI, or Reserve Bank of India, have announced the holiday list. Under it, November 15, 2024, is declared a bank holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima in various states.

Affected States by the Bank Holiday of Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

This holiday is to mark the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. These festivals are significantly celebrated in many regions of the country. This holiday offers opportunities for the citizens to join in and celebrate the holidays. Two other holidays fall during the month: Kanakadasa Jayanti on November 18 and Seng Kutsnem on November 23.

The Reserve Bank classifies the holidays into three different categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

It can be well grasped that bank holidays differ from state to state and all banking companies do not need to adopt a specific holiday in every state. In addition, the banking holidays are based on the festivals or special occasions declared in each state.

For holidays, banking customers are advised to get in touch with their banks over holiday schedules to avoid untimely inconvenience. Online banking services will still be offered since they do not have to be interrupted as bank operations continue uninterrupted.

Also read: November 15: Holiday for Schools and Colleges