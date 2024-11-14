Debutants Dhaval and Sanchita look promising in ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyar’ trailer

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The makers of the revenge saga series “Thukra Ke Mera Pyar” have released its trailer.

The upcoming show, set against the backdrop of class struggles, stars debutants Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu in the lead roles. The trailer crafts a powerful narrative where romance transforms into vengeance, and betrayal fuels a quest for redemption. Kuldeep (Dhaval), a brilliant young man from a lower-class family, falls in love with the fearless Shanvika (Sanchita) from the influential Chouhan family. However, societal pressures shatter their love, leading to devastating consequences.

Talking about his character, Dhaval shared, “Kuldeep’s character is very complex, it has extreme goodness as well as the evil side. The character is challenging emotionally and it took a lot of prep to make it come alive as well as make it relatable for the audience. Thanks to the director and writers who had ironed out the complexities of Kuldeep on paper in the most simplistic manner that helped me get a jump start for the prep. The whole team has put in a lot of efforts together to bring this story to life. I am grateful to Disney+ Hotstar, Shraddha Pasi Jairath and Bombay Show Studios for giving me this opportunity.”

On the other hand, Sanchita stated that the show evokes multiple emotions such as love, betrayal, power, redemption and many others.

“I can confidently say that the story is relatable to everyone and anyone of any age group. This is something that everyone has experienced once in their life but with an interesting twist that will leave you at the edge of your seat. Shanvika is a character who’s tough on the outside but carries so much vulnerability beneath the surface. She is so multi-dimensional—there’s love, strength, and fear, all wrapped into one,” Basu mentioned.

“Thukra Ke Mera Pyar” is produced by Bombay Show Studios and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath. This unusual tale of love also stars Aniruddha Dave and Kapil Kanpuriya in pivotal roles.

The show is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 22.

