February 26 Bank Holiday or not for Maha Shivaratri?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holidays this week, February 24-March 2. Banks will be closed for two days, Wednesday, February 26, and Friday, February 28, for Mahashivratri and Losar festivals, respectively.

Although the branches will be shut, online banking and ATM services will remain accessible. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that the holidays could differ state-wise.

Mahashivratri, on February 26, will impact banking operations in 15 states, such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu-Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Losar, the Tibetan New Year, on February 26, will also impact banking operations in Sikkim, particularly in Gangtok.

To avoid inconvenience, customers are requested to schedule their transactions in advance and use online banking and ATM services during the holiday season.

