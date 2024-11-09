November 12,13,15: 3 Days Holidays in Raipur

The festival season hasn't ended yet in Chhattisgarh. As if the Diwali and Chhath puja celebrations were not enough, the three consecutive holidays for the state residents would begin from November 12 following the two major festivals.

Igas Festival or Budhi Diwali on November 12

The Igas festival is also referred to as Budhi Diwali. This occurs on November 12. In light of the celebration, the state government has declared a public holiday. Moreover, schools and colleges have issued a notification stating that they will be closed on November 12 due to their campuses having been declared as polling centers for the Raipur South Assembly by-election 2024. This will give enough time to distribute the polling material amongst the polling parties so they can send them to their respective polling centers.

Public Holiday on November 13

November 13: A public holiday in Raipur, Chhattisgarh as South Assembly elections are being held. All private and government schools and banks will remain shut on this day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 15

November 15 was also the day for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima and Guru Parv. Considering the day as a holiday, the schools, colleges, and offices in Chhattisgarh will remain closed. In other states also, this is considered a public holiday.

Holiday Consequences

This holidays chain will delay regular working of various institution such as:

Schools and colleges: The institutions were declared a holiday on November 12, 13, and 15.

The days off on November 12, 13, and 15 are government offices, as well as banks.

The private institutions can stay closed or continue to function according to their respective regulations.

Now it is in the hands of the people of Chhattisgarh to make all the necessary arrangements for their schedules and activities keeping the above mentioned public holidays.