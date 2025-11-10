November 11 Bank Holiday or not?

According to the official RBI holiday calendar, banks in the country will remain open to conduct all regular business on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. No festivals, national events, or regional observances are scheduled for the date, and hence, all banking operations, including branches, ATMs, online services, and digitised transactions will function normally on the day.

No Holiday Declared for November 11, 2025

Unlike some days in November that coincide with state-specific festivals or national observances, November 11 does not fall into any known category of RBI bank holiday.

The holiday schedule of the RBI categorizes holidays under three heads — Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Banks' Closing of Accounts. As November 11 does not fall under any of those categories, both public sector and private sector banks will remain open.

Regular banking services remain unaffected.

All bank branches will, therefore, provide all usual banking services such as cash depositing and withdrawing, cheque clearing, loan services, and execution of all financial transactions.

Other online services will also function without any disturbances, including net banking, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and mobile banking.

Customers can visit their nearest branches during regular banking hours or make use of digital channels for transactions without disruption.

Bank Holidays Coming Up in November 2025

While November 11th is a working day, a few bank holidays are still lined up later in the month depending on regional festivals and events. These may vary across states as per local customs and RBI notifications. These are some notable holidays in November:

November 14 (Friday) – Children’s Day (not a bank holiday but there may be local events held)

November 15 (Saturday) – Second Saturday (banks closed nationwide)

November 16 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday (banks closed)

November 23 (Sunday) –Weekly holiday

November 29, Saturday (Fourth Saturday- Banks closed all over the country)

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, is not a bank holiday. Banks all over India will remain open and fully operational. As no national or regional festivals fall on this day, the customers can carry out their banking tasks without any interruption.

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