November 10 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Closer to November, many people start checking the calendar to make plans around holidays and long weekends. However, Monday, November 10, 2025, is not a bank holiday. No festivals, national events, or occasions are falling on this day, and therefore banks across India will run business as usual on this day.

As per the official holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, November 10 is not categorized under regional or public holidays. Therefore, it will be a regular working day for the public and private sector banks, including major ones like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and others.

Although some states may declare additional local holidays later in the month, November 10 is considered a regular working day throughout the country. As such, customers can visit their nearest branches for routine banking services like deposits, withdrawals, and account updates.

Digital and online banking services, including UPI, net banking, and mobile apps, will be available uninterrupted.

In short, banks all over India will treat Monday, November 10, 2025, as a regular working day, and all banking operations will be carried out as usual.

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