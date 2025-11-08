US Layoffs Hit Highest October Level Since 2003

The job market in the United States is going through one of the most difficult phases in recent years, as layoffs reached their highest October level since 2003. According to a report released Monday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, companies announced nearly 150,000 job cuts in October 2025, almost triple the number from September.

During this year, nearly a million employees lost their jobs across industries, including technology, retail, warehousing, media, and services. According to analysts, the alarming increase in job cuts is closely related to the increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence, rising operational costs, and decreased consumer demand. It was reported that many companies are aligning workforce headcount by cutting jobs to save costs and expedite automation in operations.

The technology sector has taken the biggest toll so far, with over 33,000 workers losing their jobs in October alone, while over 48,000 positions were axed in warehousing within the same month. Non-profit organizations parted ways with over 27,000 staff members. Meanwhile, media outlets continue to cut jobs as revenues fall and advertising remains sluggish-print and digital combined some 16,000 this year.

To add to the fear factor, hiring has slowed to a 14-year low. This already makes it tough for displaced employees to seek other job opportunities. Andy Challenger, a top executive of the report's originating firm, said that companies are taking a conservative route, hiring the fewest number of people as economic uncertainty prevails.

Economists warn that, if this trend continues, the total layoffs in 2025 may rival those recorded during the pandemic years. In the face of increased automation and cost-cutting measures, job security for American workers is becoming increasingly fragile.

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