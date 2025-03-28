No Holiday for Income Tax Offices from March 29 to 31: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that income tax offices across India will remain open from March 29 to 31, even on holidays. This move aims to help taxpayers complete pending income tax-related tasks before the financial year ends.

March 30 falls on Ugadi, which is a Sunday, while March 31 is a holiday due to Ramadan. Despite this, CBDT has decided to keep the offices operational to ensure taxpayers can meet their obligations without any hindrance.

Since March 31 marks the conclusion of the financial year, all government payments must be settled by that date. Additionally, it is the last day to file updated Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2023–24.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also instructed banks handling government transactions to remain open on March 31 to facilitate seamless financial operations.