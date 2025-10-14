Meet the Telugu Leaders Holding Key Roles in Vijay’s TVK Party

In a major relief for Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) president Vijay, the Supreme Court has delivered a significant verdict. The apex court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the Karur stampede incident. To ensure transparency, the court has also appointed a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to monitor the investigation.

Vijay has been making strong political statements in his recent public rallies, often targeting corruption by both ruling and former governments. As a result, questions are now being raised about who will support Vijay and whose side he will take in the evolving Tamil Nadu political landscape.

Adding to the intrigue, Tamil Nadu Telugu Yuvashakti founder president Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy made some interesting revelations. He stated that two Telugu-origin individuals are currently among Vijay’s most trusted aides.

One of them is Adhav Arjun Reddy from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu — a relative of India’s well-known “Lottery King” Martin. Adhav Arjun Reddy reportedly contributed ₹1,318 crore through electoral bonds, making him one of the top donors in the country. He had earlier supported the DMK in the last elections.

The second key aide is Anand, who had earlier contested the Puducherry Assembly elections as an independent candidate representing Vijay’s Fans Association and successfully got elected. Both men are said to be actively participating in TVK’s political activities and organizational work.

Following the Supreme Court’s latest decision, Vijay is expected to soon embark on a state-wide district tour, according to Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy.

As Tamil Nadu’s political scene heats up, speculation is rife — will Vijay align with the AIADMK or BJP, or will he, under the guidance of strategist Prashant Kishor, contest independently? Only time will reveal Vijay’s next political move.