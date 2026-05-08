May 9 Bank Holiday in India; Here's why!

Customers planning bank-related work on May 9, 2026, should note that banks across India will remain closed tomorrow due to the second Saturday holiday. As per the banking rules followed under the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Why Are Banks Closed on May 9?

May 9, 2026, falls on the second Saturday of the month. Therefore, public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and most financial institutions across the country will not operate branch services on the day.

Online Banking Services Will Continue

Even though physical branches will remain closed, customers can still access several digital banking facilities, including:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM withdrawals

UPI transactions

Online fund transfers

These services will continue to function normally without interruption.

Any Additional State-Wise Holiday?

Apart from the second Saturday closure, some states may also observe local holidays or regional events. However, the nationwide second Saturday holiday itself is enough to keep banks closed across India on May 9.

Advisory for Customers

People who need branch-related services such as cheque clearance, document submission, or cash deposits are advised to complete their work either today or wait until banks reopen on Monday.

Weekend Banking Schedule

May 9 (Second Saturday): Banks Closed

May 10 (Sunday): Banks Closed

May 11 (Monday): Banks Reopen

Customers should plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the weekend closure.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: What Happens If 107 TVK MLAs Resign?