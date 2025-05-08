May 9 Bank Holiday; Here's Why!

On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's birthday anniversary, all banks in West Bengal, including Kolkata, will be closed on May 9. This state holiday has been announced because of the cultural importance of Tagore's work in the state.

Reason Behind the Bank Holiday

Rabindranath Tagore, the celebrated poet, writer, and thinker, received the Nobel Prize for his outstanding contribution to literature. His birthday anniversary is celebrated with immense passion in West Bengal, and the state government has announced a holiday on the day to commemorate the event.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Besides the May 9 holiday in West Bengal, banks will also remain shut on different dates in different states in May. Some of the prominent bank holidays are:

May 12: Buddha Purnima (banks closed in several cities)

May 16: State Day (banks closed in Gangtok)

May 26: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti (banks closed in Agartala)

May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (banks closed in Shimla)

Weekly Holidays

Apart from these holidays that occur at the state level, the banks can also observe weekly off days on Sundays (May 4, 11, 18, and 25) and second and fourth Saturdays (May 10 and 24).

Even though bank branches will remain shut on these holidays, customers can continue to avail themselves of online banking facilities, such as UPI, IMPS, net banking, and mobile banking apps. This way, customers can still transact and operate their accounts without any inconveniences.

In order to prevent any inconvenience, customers are encouraged to schedule their banking transactions in advance and finish any urgent business before the holidays. By so doing, they can have a smooth and hassle-free experience.

