May 6, No Bank Holiday

If you are thinking of going to your bank on May 6, you can be sure to find it open and running as usual. Based on the RBI holidays list, there is no holiday for banks on May 6. Therefore, banks throughout the nation will run according to their normal schedule.

May 6 is not aligned with any significant festivals or special events for which a bank holiday would be declared. With no holidays, banks will be open to carry out their regular services for customers. You can visit your bank within its normal working hours to make transactions, deposit cash or withdraw, or get banking services assistance.

While there is no holiday declared by the RBI, it is always best to call your particular bank branch and verify their working hours and status. This way, you know ahead of time and can schedule your banking accordingly.

May 6 is thus a working day for banks, and you should be able to locate them open and operational according to their usual timing.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

May 7: Banks will be closed in Guwahati due to the Panchayat election in Assam.

May 9: Banks will be closed in cities like Kolkata due to the celebration of Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

May 10: All banks will be closed as it falls on the second Saturday of the month.

May 11: All banks will be closed as it is a Sunday.

May 12: Banks will be closed in several cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, due to Buddha Purnima.

