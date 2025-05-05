Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme: Good CIBIL Score Must

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme in Telangana, aimed at providing employment opportunities to unemployed youth, has received a massive response. The scheme offers bank loans and subsidies across five categories to support applicants.

A total of 16,25,441 applications were received for the scheme. The breakdown of applications is as follows: 5,35,666 from BCs, 2,95,908 from SCs, 1,39,112 from STs, 23,269 from EBCs, 1,07,681 from minorities, and 2,689 from Christian minorities. So far, 70% of the applications have been reviewed by mandal officers.

However, the approval of these applications will be contingent upon a key factor: the CIBIL score. Bank officials will assess each application, and those with low CIBIL scores are likely to face rejection. A good CIBIL score is essential for securing a loan under the scheme, as applicants with poor credit history or those who haven’t repaid previous loans—like farm, housing, vehicle, or personal loans—will not be eligible.

Officials estimate that 60% of applicants may meet the eligibility criteria, while the remaining 40% are expected to be disqualified due to low CIBIL scores or past loan defaults.

The scheme has attracted widespread interest, but the strict eligibility criteria, particularly the emphasis on CIBIL scores, may limit access to benefits for many applicants.