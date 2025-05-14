May 16 -18 Long Weekend Holidays for Employees in Sikkim – Here Is Why!

Residents of Sikkim are in for a long weekend this May! Starting Friday, May 16, 2025, the state will observe Sikkim State Day, marking the day Sikkim officially became the 22nd state of India. This day is celebrated with pride across the region and is recognized as a state holiday.

On this occasion, all government offices, schools, colleges, and most banks in Sikkim will remain closed. Many private businesses may also give their employees a day off. If you live in Sikkim or are planning to visit, this could be a perfect opportunity to plan a short vacation or spend quality time with family.

Following this, Saturday, May 17, will be a weekly holiday for offices that follow a 5-day workweek. However, banks and schools will generally remain open on this day.

Then comes Sunday, May 18, a regular weekly holiday for schools, government offices, banks, and most businesses.

This combination of May 16, 17, and 18 offers a three-day weekend for many people in Sikkim. It’s an ideal chance for locals and tourists alike to explore the state’s scenic beauty or participate in the cultural events organized for State Day.