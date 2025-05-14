May 15 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Indian stock market will be operational on May 15, 2025, enabling investors and traders to actively participate in buying and selling shares, derivatives, and other financial products. As there are no holidays, special events, or festivals planned on this day, trading activity will continue as normal on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading Activities on May 15

Market participants can trade in different segments like equity, derivatives, and currency with the NSE and BSE on May 15. Traders and investors can anticipate a normal trading session with the market open from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM IST. Market players can trade, conduct market analysis, place trades, and handle portfolios according to their strategy.

Other May 2025 Stock Market Holidays

Although May 15 is not a holiday, investors and traders must observe the following important dates in May 2025:

Maharashtra Day: May 1, 2025, is a holiday for the NSE and BSE, which commemorates the establishment of the state of Maharashtra, which is over.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

The following are some important holidays when the stock market will remain closed:

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (regional holiday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025

Diwali Laxmi Pujan: October 21, 2025

Diwali-Balipratipada: October 22, 2025

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: November 5, 2025 (regional holiday)

Christmas: December 25, 2025

It is known that the Stock Market is closed on every Saturday and Sunday.

Why It Matters

Investors and traders must receive timely information regarding market holidays and trading hours so that they can effectively plan their strategies. Knowledge of market closures and trading periods will enable both market participants to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and seize opportunities.

Conclusion

Since the stock market will be open on May 15, 2025, traders and investors can expect a normal trading day. Through awareness of market holidays and trading hours, market players will be able to trade with ease and get their desired outcomes.

