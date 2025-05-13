May 14 Bank Holiday or not?

As we approach May 14, everyone is wondering whether banks will be open or not. Since tomorrow is neither a weekend nor a public holiday, and no festival or special event has been planned, chances are that banks will be functioning normally.

No Bank Holiday on May 14

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, May 14 doesn't seem to be a scheduled holiday. As it is neither a second Saturday nor a Sunday, banks are likely to operate as usual, offering customers an opportunity to avail themselves of several services.

Bank Working Hours

Indian banks generally have their working days from Monday to Friday, though there are banks providing extra working hours or Saturday banking facilities. On May 14, the banks are likely to be working on their regular timings so that the customers can perform transactions, deposit or withdraw cash, and other banking operations.

May 2025 Holidays list:

May 16, 2025: Sikkim State Day (Gangtok)

May 18, 2025: Sunday (weekly holiday)

May 23, 2025: Buddha Poornima (public holiday in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal)

May 24, 2025: Fourth Saturday

May 25, 2025: Sunday (weekly holiday)

May 26, 2025: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti (public holiday in Agartala)

May 29, 2025: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (public holiday in Himachal Pradesh)

