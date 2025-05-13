'Black Warrant' actor Rahul Bhat is back at Cannes with his Hollywood Debut

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Basking in the success of Netflix's "Black Warrant", actor Rahul Bhat is set to make his third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with his Hollywood debut, "Lost & Found in Kumbh".

Sharing his experience, Bhat said, “For a change, somebody offered me a dramedy. I’ve always been cast in dark, serious, violent roles. So I thought, let me try something different, something in English. We shot at the end of the Kumbh, but it was still intense—so hot, and so many people. It was tough, but also fascinating. This one’s not meant to be taken too seriously. It’s a cute, engaging film. You could call it a dramedy—or even a children’s film in some ways."

"As actors, we sometimes forget we’re shooting at a real place. You’re so immersed in the role, it starts to feel like just another set. But it wasn’t. It was the Kumbh. It was real. I’m finally tasting success after decades. My films have always been critically acclaimed, but this is the first time I’m hearing that word—‘hit’—and it feels great," he added.

"Lost & Found in Kumbh" is a heartfelt dramedy directed by debutant Mayur Puri and produced by Los Angeles-based Mulberry Films. The story follows a London-based philosophy professor who visits India’s Kumbh Mela with his British wife and son, only to find his Indian ex-wife and their son at his family home— and his father missing. As the family searches for him, the two half-brothers get lost in the massive crowd of the sacred festival.

The drama was shot on location during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Bhat’s previous appearances at the festival were for Anurag Kashyap’s "Ugly" (Directors’ Fortnight, 2013) and "Kennedy" (Midnight Screening, 2023).

Next up, Bhat will portray politician Sanjay Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s "Summer of 77".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.