March 13, 14, 15 Bank Holidays for Holi, Holika Dahan

The festival of Holi is just around the corner, and with it comes a long weekend and a series of bank holidays. This year, banks will remain closed on March 13, 14, 15, and 16, with additional holidays on March 22, 27, 28, and 31 due to various regional festivals. Here's a date-wise breakdown of the Holi 2025 bank holidays.

March 13: Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala

March 13 is when Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Kerala will be taking a holiday to commemorate Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala. Therefore, all public and private sector banks will be closed in these states.

March 14: Holi Celebrations

On 14th March, banks across all states and union territories will be closed except in the following states and union territories: Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Manipur, Odisha, Kerala, and Nagaland. This is because of the extensive celebrations of the Holi festival.

March 15: Regional Holi Celebrations

Several states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur will be celebrating Holi on March 15 according to their local calendar. Banks will also be closed in these states on that day.

March 16: Sunday Holiday

Since March 16 is a Sunday, banks will be closed throughout India on this day.

Other Bank Holidays during March

Apart from the Holi holidays, banks will also be closed on March 22, 27, 28, and 31 as some regional festivals will be observed on these days. Whereas banks will be closed in Patna on March 22, banks will be closed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on March 27 and 28. On March 31, a bank holiday will be celebrated in the majority of states and Union Territories except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh due to Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

Though banks will remain shut on these days, customers will still be able to avail banking facilities like UPI, net banking, ATM withdrawal, and online payments. Nevertheless, if you have an outstanding visit to a bank branch scheduled, it is necessary to schedule your activity based on the bank holiday calendar for March. The banks mostly adhere to the RBI holiday calendar, yet holidays can vary with regional festivals and local practices. Customers need to note the days and then refer to their banks so as not to cause any inconvenience.

