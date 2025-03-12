Stranger Things Season 5: OTT Release Date, Episodes List, and More

If you are a fan of foreign TV shows and have been using Netflix ever since its launch in India, you must be following Stranger Things. The show, which has attracted fans all across the globe, is coming to an end this year after 5 seasons. Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger and fans are waiting with bated breath for the final season to release so that they can bid adieu to their favorite characters.

Stranger Things OTT Release: When is the Final Season Coming on Netflix?

However, Netflix and the makers have announced that the final season of Stranger Things final season will be released in two parts. While the exact dates of the show's release were not revealed before, we now have information about when can fans expect Stranger Things' final season.

The first part of Stranger Things' final season will most likely drop on October 10, 2025, and the second part will come out on November 27, 2025. While Netflix is yet to make the announcement official, it's widely reported that these dates are finalized and the streaming giant is not interested in changing them.

Stranger Things Season 5 Episodes list:

Alongside the old and beloved characters, season 5 of Stranger Things will also bring in new characters played by Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Netflix and the makers of Stranger Things also pulled off a huge surprise by casting Linda Hamilton, known for her iconic role in The Terminator.

Here are the list of episodes that Netflix has announced for Stranger Things final season:

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of...(Keep the guesses coming)

Episode 3: The Turnbrow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Episode 8: The Rightside Up

The cryptic title of episode 2 sparks huge fan buzz as they begin predicting that this episode will have a connection to the past disappearances in the show's universe.