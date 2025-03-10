March 11 Holiday in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains?

Tamil Nadu schools and colleges can announce a holiday on March 11 as there is heavy rainfall predicted in the state. An orange alert indicating heavy rain has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai for several districts in Tamil Nadu on March 11. The rain is likely to intensify on March 11, with Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi getting mostly affected.

The other districts, such as Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukottai, will also experience heavy rain on March 11. The government has requested the citizens to stay indoors during the rain to prevent unfortunate events and exercise precautions.

Since heavy rain is predicted, the DMK government in the state headed by MK Stalin can decide to announce holidays for schools and colleges in light of the heavy rain.

It should be noted that half-day schools in Tamil Nadu are set to begin from March 15, or April 1, in certain districts. But the heavy rain expected may force a change in these plans.

The RMC has alerted that the speed of the wind will reach 45 kmph along the southern coast, and fishermen have been asked to avoid going out to sea. Other regions of Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai, are suffering under severe summer heat, with the RMC issuing a warning that the maximum temperature may rise by two to three degrees Celsius this week.

Chennai and suburbs will likely have light to moderate showers on March 10. Locals should keep themselves informed about the current weather forecast and alerts to coordinate their day accordingly.

