Kerala Public Holiday July 22: What's Closed and Open?

The government of Kerala has declared a public holiday across the state on July 22 as a gesture of respect to ex-Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, who died on July 21 at the age of 101. This was done in respect of the veteran leader's service to the state, and to give citizens time to pay their respects. The government announced a three-day mourning period, and during this time, different events and ceremonies will be held to honor the deceased leader.

What's Closed on July 22?

The public holiday will be observed in different institutions and services such as state government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, universities, autonomous institutions, and banks. Government offices of all kinds will be closed, and officials will be granted a day off to pay their respects to the deceased former Chief Minister. Some university examinations and college polls have been postponed because of the state mourning, and fresh dates will be declared later.

What's Open on July 22?

While all government-related institutions will remain shut, all essential services will remain open, such as hospitals, ambulance services, police, and fire departments. Milk delivery and essential supply chains will also remain operational as usual. Private corporations and multinational organizations will also be open, unless they decide to remain closed out of respect for the former Chief Minister. Markets and shops will also be open, unless local trader associations issue a notification to the contrary.

Impact on Day-to-Day Life

The public holiday is likely to have some impact on day-to-day life, such as restricted or modified public transport timetables. Bus and auto services can be run on reduced timetables, and daily commuters are requested to make travel arrangements accordingly. Bank and financial institution holidays can also create some inconvenience for customers, who are requested to use online banking, UPI, and ATM facilities during this time.

Government and Private Sector Response

The Kerala government has made up its mind to declare a public holiday as a mark of respect to the ex-Chief Minister, and different government departments are making efforts to make the day as peaceful and respectful as possible. Central government offices and private institutions can be kept open unless ordered to close at a local level. The government has also decided to hold different events and ceremonies to honor the departed leader.

Banking Services

Kerala banks will remain closed on July 22, and customers are requested to make use of online banking, UPI, and ATMs. Banks' closure will create some inconvenience to the customers, and customers are requested to schedule their banking operations accordingly. July 22 has been included as an unscheduled holiday by the Kerala government in the Kerala bank holidays calendar for July 2025.

Education Sector

All colleges and schools in Kerala will remain shut on July 22, and examinations to be held during the day will be postponed. Students and parents are requested to verify with their respective institutes for fresh dates and information. The education sector has said that the shutting down of colleges and schools is a token of respect to the late Chief Minister, and students will be provided a chance to take part in ceremonies and events to pay their respects to the departed leader.

Conclusion

The July 22 public holiday is a gesture of respect for the late Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, who had a crucial role in molding the state's politics and administration. The move by the Kerala government to announce a public holiday is a reflection of the efforts of the late leader for the state, and citizens will be required to pay their respects to him.

