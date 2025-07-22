Telangana Rain Alert today, July 22: IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Warnings for Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in numerous districts of Telangana, and the state government has issued a caution. An orange warning has been sent for 18 districts, while a yellow warning has been sent to 12 others, including Hyderabad.

Districts Under Alert

Orange Alert: Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts are under an orange alert, which means heavy rain is likely to occur.

Precautionary Measures

The Telangana administration has implemented several precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rain. Monsoon rescue teams were sent to drain out the water and control traffic in the affected regions. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) are coordinating efforts to clear choked drains and avoid waterlogging.

Hyderabad's Weather

Hyderabad can expect cloudy conditions with moderate to heavy rains, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The temperature will be between 23°C and 31°C. People are requested to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary traveling.

Government Response

The Telangana Chief Minister instructed district collectors to be on high alert during the rainy season and remain available 24x7. Medical teams have been stationed in tribal regions to avoid rain-related illnesses. Emergency funds have been distributed by the government to every district to aid relief operations.

Citizens Advised

Citizens are requested to:

Avoid open drains, manholes, and frail buildings

Avoid unnecessary outings, particularly in low-lying areas

Maintain emergency numbers and essentials in readiness

Avoid circulating unverified news

Through these measures, the state government seeks to reduce the effects of heavy rainfall and uphold public safety. Stay updated with local news outlets and IMD updates for real-time information on the weather forecast.

