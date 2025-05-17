KCET Result 2025: Expected date, Direct link and Cut off marks!

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET 2025 result today, May 17, on the official website. The candidates who took the exam are required to check their results with the help of their registration number and password.

How to Check KCET 2025 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check the KCET result 2025:

Go to the official website of KCET - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, or kea.kar.nic.in.

or Click on the result link provided on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and password.

The KCET result scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.

Verify all the details and save them for future use.

KCET Result 2025 Details

The KCET 2025 result will comprise the qualifying status of the candidate, total marks, and subject-wise marks. Along with the result, the authorities will also release the KCET 2025 final answer key PDF, which cannot be challenged.

KCET 2025 Cutoff Marks, Rank List, and Topper's List

The KCET cutoff marks, rank list, and topper's list will be declared along with the result. These will have a significant role to play in deciding the eligibility of the candidates for counselling.

KCET Counselling Process

Counselling will be conducted in three rounds based on the KCET 2025 cutoff marks, which include:

Registration

Online choice filling and locking

Seat allotment

Document verification

Documents Required for KCET 2025 Counselling

Candidates appearing for the KCET counselling should have the following documents ready for offline verification:

KCET result scorecard 2025

KCET 2025 admit card

10th and 12th mark sheets

Certificate of study (7 years)

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Passport-size photograph

Important Websites to Check Results

The KCET 2025 result will be released on the following websites:

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

kea.kar.nic.in

Candidates should visit the official websites for the latest updates and to download their result scorecard.

